Workers protest bidi tax hike













They have placed five points demands, including withdrawal of recently hiked of tax Tk 4 per cent in each packet of bidi, removal of advanced income tax on bidi and ensuring six days working facilities in a week for the workers in the factories.

The demands were placed to the journalists from a human chain jointly organized by 'Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation' and 'Greater Rangpur Bidi Sramik Union' held at in front of the office Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Rangpur district on Monday morning.

They urged the authorities concerned to fix the price of each packet of low quality cigarette at Tk 100 while each packet of bidi Tk 10 only and taking initiative to ban of duplicate bidi in the markets across the country.

