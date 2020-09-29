

Suarez enjoying new lease of life after stunning Atletico debut

Suarez's sensational 20-minute cameo came as Atletico started their La Liga season with a thumping 6-1 victory over Granada.

He set up a goal two minutes after coming on as a substitute, his sumptuous pass finished off by Marcos Llorente, before scoring himself with a powerful header at the back post.

The 33-year-old then added another in injury time, following up his own shot to make it six for a rampant Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"Sometimes it is important to have a change as a player," said Suarez.

"I've come to a club that has given me a spectacular welcome, it shows in the atmosphere, you get a good impression from the beginning, and you can see that on the pitch." Diego Costa said with a smile: "It's great. One of us bites, the other one hits."

Costa had earlier given Atletico the lead but it was the 31-year-old who made way for Suarez, and he raised doubts about his future after the match.

"I leave my future up to the club. I spoke with the club, with the coach, I made it very clear what was happening, that if I am here, I will fight," said Costa.

"If they see the possibility of me leaving, I'll accept it. I don't want to be a weight."

Angel Correa and the impressive Joao Felix, who was perhaps the best player on the pitch, put Granada out of sight before Suarez stole the show.

Suarez might have had a hat-trick given he also won a penalty and had the ball under his arm to take it, only for the decision to be reversed by referee Javier Estrada.

But Suarez's performance off the bench completed the perfect start to the season for him and for Atletico, who might start to believe the scoring problems of last term could be behind them. -AFP















