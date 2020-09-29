Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:05 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home Sports

Suarez enjoying new lease of life after stunning Atletico debut

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Suarez enjoying new lease of life after stunning Atletico debut

Suarez enjoying new lease of life after stunning Atletico debut

MADRID, SEPT 28: Luis Suarez said on Sunday he needed a change when he left Barcelona after marking his Atletico Madrid debut with two goals and an assist.
Suarez's sensational 20-minute cameo came as Atletico started their La Liga season with a thumping 6-1 victory over Granada.
He set up a goal two minutes after coming on as a substitute, his sumptuous pass finished off by Marcos Llorente, before scoring himself with a powerful header at the back post.
The 33-year-old then added another in injury time, following up his own shot to make it six for a rampant Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano.
"Sometimes it is important to have a change as a player," said Suarez.
"I've come to a club that has given me a spectacular welcome, it shows in the atmosphere, you get a good impression from the beginning, and you can see that on the pitch." Diego Costa said with a smile: "It's great. One of us bites, the other one hits."
Costa had earlier given Atletico the lead but it was the 31-year-old who made way for Suarez, and he raised doubts about his future after the match.
"I leave my future up to the club. I spoke with the club, with the coach, I made it very clear what was happening, that if I am here, I will fight," said Costa.
"If they see the possibility of me leaving, I'll accept it. I don't want to be a weight."
Angel Correa and the impressive Joao Felix, who was perhaps the best player on the pitch, put Granada out of sight before Suarez stole the show.
Suarez might have had a hat-trick given he also won a penalty and had the ball under his arm to take it, only for the decision to be reversed by referee Javier Estrada.
But Suarez's performance off the bench completed the perfect start to the season for him and for Atletico, who might start to believe the scoring problems of last term could be behind them.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rodgers hails 'sensational' Vardy after ManC romp
Suarez enjoying new lease of life after stunning Atletico debut
PSG win at Reims
Messi scores in first game since transfer dispute
Ronaldo rescues a point for Juventus
Flintoff mulls over seeking help for ongoing bulimia battle
Diwali comes early in Rahul Tewatia's village
Nicholas Pooran's fielding was beyond my imagination, says his father


Latest News
Bangabandhu’s mural inaugurated in Barishal
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Nearly half of RMG workforce malnourished: GAIN
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Japan warns on suicide after death of actress
Indonesia landslides kill 11 including infant twins
Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some
Bangladesh, Nigeria sign MoU on establishing bilateral consultations mechanism
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1 million
Most Read News
Attorney General's body to be taken on SC premises from Bailey Road
Shahed gets life term in arms case
Accused Saifur, Arjun placed on 5-day remand
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
SC halts all activities in respect to Mahbubey Alam
Dhaka-18, Siranjganj-1 by-polls Nov 12
Sinovac vaccine trial on Bangladeshi health workers
3 killed in Dhanmondi under-construction building collapse
MC College gang rape: One more accused held
G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft