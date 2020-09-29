PSG win at Reims





Earlier, Monaco hung on desperately to beat Strasbourg 3-2 after having two players sent off and Lille moved into second place a more straightforward 2-0 win over Nantes.

PSG, who opened the league season with two losses, won 2-0 for a third straight league game and are now seventh, four points behind leaders Rennes. "It's important for a striker to score goals," said Icardi after making the scoresheet for the first time since February.

"Today we lacked the efficiency to kill the match earlier, but we are happy with the result."

For the first time since the French Cup final on July 24, PSG started their all their 'Fantastic Four', of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel di Maria and Icardi.

The quartet have been kept apart by positive Covid-19 tests, an injury to Mbappe, a suspension to Neymar and coach Thomas Tuchel's decision to drop Icardi to the bench for the Champions League semi-final and final. Even so PSG excercised their option to turn Icardi's loan from Inter Milan into a permanent deal and the Argentine took over the number nine shirt from the departed Edinson Cavani. -AFP















