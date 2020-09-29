Diwali comes early in Rahul Tewatia's village





"The moment Rahul hit five sixes in one over (bowler Sheldon Cottrell) , my phone has not stopped ringing and today people here are celebrating the team victory as if it is a Diwali festival", his father, K.P. Tewatia, lawyer by profession, says.

"Yes, it was a bit surprising to see my son hitting five sixes in one over, but we have seen him play like this in the domestic matches".

"It would have been a great feeling if he had not missed one more six in the over but anyhow, his game was just outstanding and he brought the team victory from the position where it looked almost impossible".

Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj are the only two from India, who have hit six sixes in one over.









"Rahul has played all his cricket from U-15 age group as a leg spinner with Chahal as his partner but whenever he gets a chance, he bats aggressively", Rahul's childhood coach Vijay Yadav said. "Rahul's elder married sister Ruma, with her daughter Maira had come to see the match at home. She comes to our house whenever RR has a match. Rahul spoke to his sister and daughter after the match, and also sought blessings from his 75-year-old grand-mother (Dharamvati) and mother (Prem) after the match".





