

Nicholas Pooran's fielding was beyond my imagination, says his father

All had lost hope but not Nicholas.

On Sunday, he made a sensational effort to deprive Sanju Samson the well deserved six.

Nicholas Pooran fielded something so extra-ordinary near the boundary line that even the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar couldn't believe his eyes. Nicholas Pooran, who will be 25 three days later made a full-stretched dive while hanging in the air as he held onto the ball before throwing it back outside the boundary line to save his team a vital six runs.

It made his team fielding coach Jonty Rhodes, another greatest fielder of his era, stand up and bow to his feet in appreciation of the catch.

"It was beyond my imagination", Lawrence Pooran, the father, speaking exclusively over telephone from Trinidad, reacted. "Yes, I was watching the match and his fielding can easily be compared with Rhodes".









"The credit for this superb piece of fielding goes to his hard work, dedication, diet sacrifice and discipline", he added.





