BCB hosts lunch for orphans marking Sheikh Hasina's birthday





According to a BCB statement, lunch packs were served at different orphanages in the city and around while its president Nazmul Hassan Papon, MP, was present at the Academy field where foods were distributed among less fortunate people.

The BCB also staged a special prayer for Sheikh Hasina's long and healthy life and for the welfare of the country while it was joined by Papon, BCB board of directors, players and other stakeholders of the board.

Sheikh Hasina, the eldest of the five children of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Begum Fazilatunnesa, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on September 28 in 1947. -BSS















