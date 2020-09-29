Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:05 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home Sports

BCB hosts lunch for orphans marking Sheikh Hasina's birthday

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday hosted lunches for orphans and distributed foods for poor people in the capital and areas around the city as part of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's birthday celebrations.
According to a BCB statement, lunch packs were served at different orphanages in the city and around while its president Nazmul Hassan Papon, MP, was present at the Academy field where foods were distributed among less fortunate people.
The BCB also staged a special prayer for Sheikh Hasina's long and healthy life and for the welfare of the country while it was joined by Papon, BCB board of directors, players and other stakeholders of the board.
Sheikh Hasina, the eldest of the five children of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Begum Fazilatunnesa, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on September 28 in 1947.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rodgers hails 'sensational' Vardy after ManC romp
Suarez enjoying new lease of life after stunning Atletico debut
PSG win at Reims
Messi scores in first game since transfer dispute
Ronaldo rescues a point for Juventus
Flintoff mulls over seeking help for ongoing bulimia battle
Diwali comes early in Rahul Tewatia's village
Nicholas Pooran's fielding was beyond my imagination, says his father


Latest News
Bangabandhu’s mural inaugurated in Barishal
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Nearly half of RMG workforce malnourished: GAIN
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Japan warns on suicide after death of actress
Indonesia landslides kill 11 including infant twins
Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some
Bangladesh, Nigeria sign MoU on establishing bilateral consultations mechanism
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1 million
Most Read News
Attorney General's body to be taken on SC premises from Bailey Road
Shahed gets life term in arms case
Accused Saifur, Arjun placed on 5-day remand
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
SC halts all activities in respect to Mahbubey Alam
Dhaka-18, Siranjganj-1 by-polls Nov 12
Sinovac vaccine trial on Bangladeshi health workers
3 killed in Dhanmondi under-construction building collapse
MC College gang rape: One more accused held
G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft