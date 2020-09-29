Video
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020
Sports

BCB won't allow Shakib and others to play LPL

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon hinted that Shakib Al Hasan and other Bangladeshi players won't be allowed to play the Lankan Premier League (LPL) as the players would have to take part in the country's domestic cricket.
The announcement came shortly after Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series was postponed following the indifference over quarantine period issue between the two boards.
Shakib who is currently serving a ban imposed by the ICC last year in October, is set to go under the hammer for the LPL auction. Apart from him, some other Bangladeshi players were also set to be a part of the league even though Sri Lanka is still in dilemma over the league.
But if the league is held, BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon doesn't see any possibility of any Bangladesh players' involvement in the foreign league.
When asked whether BCB allows the players to join the LPL, Papon said straightway: "I don't see any possibility."
Shakib was banned by the ICC last year in October after the premier all-rounder had failed to report corrupt approaches on three occasions. The premier all-rounder's ban is set to come to an end on October 28 and he can be available to start cricket from October 29.
The BCB president earlier said Shakib could start play immediately after his ban ends and he also made it clear that the ace all-rounder could join the Bangladesh national team to play the Test series against Sri Lanka.
Since the series is now postponed, BCB is chalking out the plan to start the domestic league in the country.
BCB boss however indicated that Shakib would have to play the domestic league instead of LPL.
"Shakib can't play any cricket until October 29," Papon said.




But when asked whether Shakib would be given NOC [No Objection Certificate] to play the LPL, Papon said: "We will start the league and the game is starting here."   -BSS


