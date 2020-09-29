Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:05 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home Sports

Domestic cricket to return with T20 tournament

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Sports Reporter

BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon earlier informed that if Sri Lanka tour postponed, BCB will start domestic tournament. Board Director and Cricket Ops Chairman Akram Khan brought up to date that they are ready with plan 'A' and 'B'. Papon reassured the proxy event of Sri Lanka tour after declaring the tour postponed on Monday.
"We have two divisions of domestic league. One of these is organised with 5-6 teams. If we have six teams, 90 players will be able to play. The more number of players will play will better for us. It can be a corporate league or a tournament of BCB. We are thinking on it," BCB President told journalists after board meeting.
"Again we are thinking to throw a BCB-sponsored tournament with National team, HP unit and Under-19 team," he said further.
"Either of the plans will be executed and it possibly will be a T20 tournament," Papon informed.
Sri Lanka tour of Tigers has been postponed on health issues amidst Covid-19 threat. The pandemic situation is still alarming in Bangladesh. BCB head is also concern about the health risk. So, he wants to go with proper and secure plan for players. He said, "Ensuring player's safety is important than starting game. So, I told to call in club authorities and sit with players and to prepare a plan.  If plan deems satisfactory to us then we'll resume playing as soon as possible".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rodgers hails 'sensational' Vardy after ManC romp
Suarez enjoying new lease of life after stunning Atletico debut
PSG win at Reims
Messi scores in first game since transfer dispute
Ronaldo rescues a point for Juventus
Flintoff mulls over seeking help for ongoing bulimia battle
Diwali comes early in Rahul Tewatia's village
Nicholas Pooran's fielding was beyond my imagination, says his father


Latest News
Bangabandhu’s mural inaugurated in Barishal
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Nearly half of RMG workforce malnourished: GAIN
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Japan warns on suicide after death of actress
Indonesia landslides kill 11 including infant twins
Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some
Bangladesh, Nigeria sign MoU on establishing bilateral consultations mechanism
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1 million
Most Read News
Attorney General's body to be taken on SC premises from Bailey Road
Shahed gets life term in arms case
Accused Saifur, Arjun placed on 5-day remand
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
SC halts all activities in respect to Mahbubey Alam
Dhaka-18, Siranjganj-1 by-polls Nov 12
Sinovac vaccine trial on Bangladeshi health workers
3 killed in Dhanmondi under-construction building collapse
MC College gang rape: One more accused held
G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft