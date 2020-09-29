Domestic cricket to return with T20 tournament





"We have two divisions of domestic league. One of these is organised with 5-6 teams. If we have six teams, 90 players will be able to play. The more number of players will play will better for us. It can be a corporate league or a tournament of BCB. We are thinking on it," BCB President told journalists after board meeting.

"Again we are thinking to throw a BCB-sponsored tournament with National team, HP unit and Under-19 team," he said further.

"Either of the plans will be executed and it possibly will be a T20 tournament," Papon informed.

Sri Lanka tour of Tigers has been postponed on health issues amidst Covid-19 threat. The pandemic situation is still alarming in Bangladesh. BCB head is also concern about the health risk. So, he wants to go with proper and secure plan for players. He said, "Ensuring player's safety is important than starting game. So, I told to call in club authorities and sit with players and to prepare a plan. If plan deems satisfactory to us then we'll resume playing as soon as possible".















BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon earlier informed that if Sri Lanka tour postponed, BCB will start domestic tournament. Board Director and Cricket Ops Chairman Akram Khan brought up to date that they are ready with plan 'A' and 'B'. Papon reassured the proxy event of Sri Lanka tour after declaring the tour postponed on Monday."We have two divisions of domestic league. One of these is organised with 5-6 teams. If we have six teams, 90 players will be able to play. The more number of players will play will better for us. It can be a corporate league or a tournament of BCB. We are thinking on it," BCB President told journalists after board meeting."Again we are thinking to throw a BCB-sponsored tournament with National team, HP unit and Under-19 team," he said further."Either of the plans will be executed and it possibly will be a T20 tournament," Papon informed.Sri Lanka tour of Tigers has been postponed on health issues amidst Covid-19 threat. The pandemic situation is still alarming in Bangladesh. BCB head is also concern about the health risk. So, he wants to go with proper and secure plan for players. He said, "Ensuring player's safety is important than starting game. So, I told to call in club authorities and sit with players and to prepare a plan. If plan deems satisfactory to us then we'll resume playing as soon as possible".