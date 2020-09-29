Video
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:04 PM
BFF celebrates Prime Minister's birthday

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Sports Reporter

BFF officials cutting cake in celebration of the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday at the BFF House in Motijheel, Dhaka. photo: BFF

BFF officials cutting cake in celebration of the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday at the BFF House in Motijheel, Dhaka. photo: BFF

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), on Monday, celebrates the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cutting cake and planting plants on the BFF premises.
The celebration began with BFF president Kazi M Salahuddin, Senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy cutting cake at 12:00pm at the Mujib Corner set at the ground floor of BFF House. The other top officials of federation were there.
Later, the BFF officials plat 74 plants on the premises in celebration of the Prime Minister's 74th birthday.
Many of the former and present booters of national football team as well attend the programme on the day. On the other hand, the booters of women's national and age level football team also celebrated in different way. Most of them posted birthday wish to the Prime Minister on their Facebook profiles together with their pictures with the PM. These girl booters who label PM as Nani (grandmother) wished all the best to the chief patron of women's football on their post saying, "Happy Birthday Nani".


