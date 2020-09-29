Tigers' Sri Lanka tour postponed



BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon briefs about the postponement of Sri Lanka tour at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said the decision to defer the tour became necessary as the current Covid-19 health guidelines for visitors in Sri Lanka would not have allowed the Bangladesh Team to adequately prepare for a Test series. "BCB is respectful to the health and safety requirements of every country during the pandemic and had requested SLC to consider a more flexible form of quarantine for the Bangladesh Team in Sri Lanka so that it could start training as a group as early as possible upon arrival. From their response we understand that the Ministry of Health of the Sri Lanka Government at the moment was not in a position to make exemptions to its latest Health Guideline," Chowdhury stated, says a press release on Monday.

"After a careful review of the guideline, the BCB has communicated to the SLC that the circumstances do not allow us to proceed with the tour at this stage," he added.

BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon confirmed the denial of Lankan proposal in a press meet on BCB premises on Monday. He said, "Playing World Test Championship is not possible under the guidelines they provided with".

"We sent our minimum requirements to them and they agreed to all but one. The disagreed one was the vital, which is 14-day's quarantine. We already informed that we are unable to play in this circumstance," he explained.

Papon, a lawmaker, also divulged the rationale behind their stance. "If players stay isolated for 14 days, besides physical fitness it'll take lot of times to back in normal life recovering from psychological trauma," he clarified.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were scheduled to play a three-match Test series, which was to commence on October 24 and Tigers were due in Sri Lanka on September 27. The revised itinerary is yet to decide. "We have told them that we shall play with them when situation will improve," Papon informed about the future of the WTC matches.















