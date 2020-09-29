Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:04 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home Business

Thailand tackles unemployment with million jobs expo

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

BANGKOK , Sept 28: Tens of thousands of Thais on Saturday flocked to a government-organised job expo with more than a million jobs up for grabs as it works to stem mounting unemployment in an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy could shrink by a record 8.5per cent this year, with its key tourism sector taking a beating, the government predicts, leaving young and old alike searching for work.
More than 570 booths, from public organisations, private firms and for roles overseas, were set up for job seekers at a "JOB EXPO THAILAND 2020" in Bangkok, which runs until Monday.
"I got laid off," said 23-year-old Chanissara Prommas. "I used to work for Hong Kong Airlines, but the company couldn't deal with the cost, so they had to let go some of the staff".




Teera Magaumpai, 50, who lost his job after 30 years in the tourist sector, said the big crowd reflected huge unemployment and "elders have to fight with first jobbers".
Some of Thailand's biggest firms were among those offering jobs, including agribusiness Charoen Pokphand Foods CPF.BK, Telecoms firm True Corp TRUE.BK and energy group PTT PTT.BK, which is majority owned by the government.
Although Thailand, which has suffered just 3,522 coronavirus infections, has lifted most restrictions and daily life and work is mostly back to normal, a ban on foreign tourists remains in place, cutting a swathe through a whole sector of career opportunities. About 1.24 million jobs will be offered - with most in the private sector, and a little over 100,000 in roles overseas. Of that total, the government will help companies pay half in hiring 260,000 new graduates for a year.
"People are the most important part of the country and for moving it forward," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said as he opened the event.   -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thailand tackles unemployment with million jobs expo
VW, Chinese ventures to invest 15b euros in electric vehicles
Qatar Airways says gets $2b state aid after huge loss
Japan Airlines embraces gender neutral greetings
US-Bangla to resume flights to S'pore from Oct 3
DITF’21 may be held online in March at Purbachal venue
Google parent agrees to $310m misconduct lawsuit settlement
AIBL gets new Audit Committee Chairman


Latest News
Bangabandhu’s mural inaugurated in Barishal
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Nearly half of RMG workforce malnourished: GAIN
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Japan warns on suicide after death of actress
Indonesia landslides kill 11 including infant twins
Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some
Bangladesh, Nigeria sign MoU on establishing bilateral consultations mechanism
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1 million
Most Read News
Attorney General's body to be taken on SC premises from Bailey Road
Shahed gets life term in arms case
Accused Saifur, Arjun placed on 5-day remand
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
SC halts all activities in respect to Mahbubey Alam
Dhaka-18, Siranjganj-1 by-polls Nov 12
Sinovac vaccine trial on Bangladeshi health workers
3 killed in Dhanmondi under-construction building collapse
MC College gang rape: One more accused held
G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft