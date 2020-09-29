US-Bangla to resume flights to S'pore from Oct 3





Initially, the private carrier with 13 aircraft in its fleet will operate one weekly flight on Saturday to the Asian country in compliance with all health regulations of the Government of Bangladesh and Singapore, says a press release.

US-Bangla flight will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Singapore at 10:10pm and will land in Singapore at 4:25am local time on Sunday.

From Singapore, the flight will take off for Dhaka at 5:25am local time on Sunday and will land in Dhaka at 7.35am local time, the airline also said.

US-Bangla Airlines is currently operating international flights on Guangzhou and Doha routes following the resumption of regular international flights from Dhaka from July 16.

Besides, flights on Dhaka-Muscat route will start operating from October 1. The airline also plans to resume flights on other international routes soon.









Apart from the international routes, US-Bangla Airlines is operating flights on all seven domestic routes.





