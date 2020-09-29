Video
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020
DITF’21 may be held online in March at Purbachal venue

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020
Business Correspondent

The commerce ministry has made a proposal to start the Dhaka International Trade Fair for 2021 (DITF21) on March 26 instead of January 1 to be far away from fear of a second wave of Covid-19 now sweeping the country, an official said.
Moreover it may be organized at Purbachal, in the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center now being built by a Chinese company and at final stage to be handed over to Bangladesh government by December this year.    
Proposals also have been mooted to organize the international trade fair in both in virtual online and in  physical presence. The international trade fair issue was discussed at the 140th Board meeting of the Export Promotion Bureau Sunday.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi presided over the meeting held in the conference room of the ministry. Discussion dominated how the holding of the fair could be made safe and how international participation to be ensured and handled.
Every year the fair is scheduled to starts from January 1. But many look at March this year as the safe time in view of the threat of a second wave. So March 26 has been proposed as the suitable time.
Meanwhile, the meeting has also decided that the Dhaka International Trade Fair will be held at Purbachal in the eastern part of the capital from 2021 moving the venue from Agargaon to Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center now under final stage of construction. 
The Chinese company is building the complex and wants to hand over it to the Bangladesh government by next December. However, the government is urging them to be handed over it by October.
Asked about the format of the virtual fair, a senior commerce ministry official, who did not want to be named said stalls or pavilions would be set up at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center complying social distancing rules and stalls or pavilions would arrange display online.
It will allow visitors or buyers to view all products online without having to visit the fair ground, he said.
He added that buyers from different countries will also put their products on online display. At present, trade fairs are being held all over the world virtually through online d display of products.


