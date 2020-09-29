AIBL gets new Audit Committee Chairman



Mahbubul Alam

Mahbubul Alam has been elected as Chairman of Board Audit Committee of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) He was elected unanimously in the 351st meeting of the Board held recently, says a press release.Mahbubul Alam joined State Bank of Pakistan since on 1st March 1968 as trainee officer.He worked in Janata Bank for 34 years in various important positions Until 2004. Later he served as Deputy Managing Director and Additional Managing Director at Prime Bank. He became Managing Director of Southeast Bank on 2009 and retired on 2012.