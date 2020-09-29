Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:03 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home Business

Students now can pay their fees online thru Sonali Bank

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Desk

Students now can pay their fees online thru Sonali Bank

Students now can pay their fees online thru Sonali Bank

Students of all government and non-government educational institutions of the country now able to pay their fees online through Sonali Bank Limited.
Genex Infosys Limited is providing technical assistance to Sonali Bank Limited regarding this.
Sonali Bank Limited, country's largest state-owned commercial bank, signed a partnership agreement with Genex Infosys Limited - one of the largest and publicly listed IT company, for implementing nationwide online payment systems for students September 22 last at the head office of Sonali Bank at Motijheel in Dhaka in the presence of high officials from both parties.
Under the innovative initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina - "Shikha Niye Gorbo Desh, Sheikh Hasinar Bangladesh", students of all government and non-government education institutes can now make online payments through Sonali Bank Limited.




With this agreement, a new facet has been added to the country's education system by this digital Inclusion, in line with the vision of Digital Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thailand tackles unemployment with million jobs expo
VW, Chinese ventures to invest 15b euros in electric vehicles
Qatar Airways says gets $2b state aid after huge loss
Japan Airlines embraces gender neutral greetings
US-Bangla to resume flights to S'pore from Oct 3
DITF’21 may be held online in March at Purbachal venue
Google parent agrees to $310m misconduct lawsuit settlement
AIBL gets new Audit Committee Chairman


Latest News
Bangabandhu’s mural inaugurated in Barishal
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Nearly half of RMG workforce malnourished: GAIN
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Japan warns on suicide after death of actress
Indonesia landslides kill 11 including infant twins
Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some
Bangladesh, Nigeria sign MoU on establishing bilateral consultations mechanism
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1 million
Most Read News
Attorney General's body to be taken on SC premises from Bailey Road
Shahed gets life term in arms case
Accused Saifur, Arjun placed on 5-day remand
SC halts all activities in respect to Mahbubey Alam
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
Dhaka-18, Siranjganj-1 by-polls Nov 12
Sinovac vaccine trial on Bangladeshi health workers
3 killed in Dhanmondi under-construction building collapse
MC College gang rape: One more accused held
G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft