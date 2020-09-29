

Students now can pay their fees online thru Sonali Bank

Genex Infosys Limited is providing technical assistance to Sonali Bank Limited regarding this.

Sonali Bank Limited, country's largest state-owned commercial bank, signed a partnership agreement with Genex Infosys Limited - one of the largest and publicly listed IT company, for implementing nationwide online payment systems for students September 22 last at the head office of Sonali Bank at Motijheel in Dhaka in the presence of high officials from both parties.

Under the innovative initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina - "Shikha Niye Gorbo Desh, Sheikh Hasinar Bangladesh", students of all government and non-government education institutes can now make online payments through Sonali Bank Limited.









With this agreement, a new facet has been added to the country's education system by this digital Inclusion, in line with the vision of Digital Bangladesh.





