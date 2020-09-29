Video
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020
Samsung starts sterilizing customers' electronic gadgets

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Samsung like other organisations and brands across the world has been struggling to stop spread of deadly coronavirus with their technologies and innovations.
In this process, leading electronic device manufacturer Samsung has recently introduced 'free UV sterilization' facility for its customers in Bangladesh.
The service is completely free of charge and can be availed by all upon arriving at the customer care centers. The sterilization process takes place inside a compact, rectangular box that is operated through wireless technology.
The device called 'ITFIT UV Sterilizer' uses UV rays to destroy up to 99 percent bacteria within 10 minutes. Multiple UV lamps placed in alternate sides of the box ensure complete coverage for sterilizing mobiles, spectacles, earphones, wristwatches, and most other small gadgets that can be exposed to contamination.
Samsung is offering instant disinfection for such devices, which is hassle-free and reliable. This way, customers can now return home even after exposing their utility gadgets for the sake of a happy outing without any stress regarding how to disinfect those later.
 "Coronavirus has already caused a lot of crisis globally. Samsung is proud to reassure the valuable clients that their devices are safe and have been taken care of under this pandemic situation," Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Seungwon Youn said in a statement in this regard.


