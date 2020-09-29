Video
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020
Business

realme opens 100 brand shops in Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The world's leading smartphone brand realme has opened 100 brand shops in vital locations around Bangladesh including Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Sylhet etc. within just 2 months.
These brand shops are opened to display realme products with all scenarios to provide the young generation with a 3 in 1 smart trendsetting life around users 'Personal, Home, and Travel' experience, according to a press relase.
Every realme brand shop showcases what kind of smart trendsetting life realme wants to bring to the young with trendy design, full-range of realme smartphone and AIoT products, all-scenarios experience and different activities.
As a tech trendsetter, realme always tries to bring the latest trends favored by the young into tech industry. At the same time, the store will fully implement the '1+4+N' product strategy by bringing in all smartphone and AIoT products. In these brand shops, realme fans would be able to experience different realme products.
realme recognizes the importance of providing first-hand experience to consumers. To ensure the necessary support to its ever-growing customer base, realme has opened 100 brand shops in pivotal locations including Dhaka, Tangail, Mymensingh, Gazipur, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Chattogram, Sylhet etc.
In the future, realme brand shops will keep evolving for the latest trends to construct a smart life community for trendsetting young people and push more people have better understanding of the cultures among the young. To know details about brand shops, follow this link: https://realmebd.com/brandshop/


