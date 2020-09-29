DBCCI, SNV Netherlands hold int'l business seminar



Participants pose on the sidelines of an international business seminar jointly organized by the Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry a and SNV Netherlands Development at a city hotel in Dhaka recently.

DBCCI President Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser chaired the 2-day event highlighting the collaboration among the businesses, investors, innovators on Inclusive Business in the Seminar.

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh , Labour Ministry Secretary K. M. Abdus Salam, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Sheikh Fazle Fahim, Netherlands Ambassador to Bangladesh Harry Verweij, SNV SNV Bangladesh, Laos and Myanmar Country Director Dr. Allert Van Den Ham, DBCCI Board of Directors, Former Presidents and Distinguished Members, International Development Organizations, Government Officials, NGOs, prominent business leaders and print and electronic media attended the seminar.

This International Seminar and Conference on Inclusive Business is intending to create new business eco systems that will deliver value to all, support inclusive growth and manifest the effects of successful public-private partnerships for improving socioeconomic conditions.

This programme was supported by ICCO Corporation, SDG Wash and Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) and Working with Women project-II of SNV Bangladesh funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said: "Dhaka is going to have a new central business district which will be the financial hub of the city and will uplift Dhaka to the international arena."

Sheikh Fazle Fahim elaborated how FBCCI facilitated the business entity in Bangladesh and the initiative from the government to face the Corona Pandemic.

"Expand, brand, stand" is a slogan that I use for the RMG sector in Bangladesh. Let me explain further. What I meant by 'brand' is that Bangladesh should do more to show the rest of the world what is happening here, share the world, the progress and opportunity and show them the willingness to do business in an inclusive and sustainable way. By 'stand' I mean that Bangladesh should stand for its people, its values and its products. With 'Expand' I mean that Bangladesh should innovate and grow sustainability." said Harry Verweij.

On the second day K.M Abdus Salam as the special guest of the event outline the priority of the government and the mandate of Ministry of the Labour and Employment as with the vision 2021 and vision 2041 and also 2030 UN SDG - Inclusive Investment for Inclusive Business must ensure efficiency and financial sustainability in present and future market mechanism and trends focusing people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnership.

Dr. Allert Van Den Ham expressed how private sector could be the prime contributor to the development of this country, how one could include the bottom of the pyramid population in the value chain, how can offer valuable product and services that can be procured by the poor.















