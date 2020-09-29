

Rasel Industries Ltd Chairman Abser Rasel along with Director Shamsul Bashar and other officials pose at a launching ceremony of 3 new model of Lifan brand motorcycle in the city recently. Rasel Industries Ltd, two-wheeler assembler and distributer in Bangladesh, has introduced Lifan K19, Lifan X-Pect and KPT (Dual Channel ABS). This latest models are improved than the second generation NBF2, six-gear water-cooled 165/150cc engine can reach Max Power and Max Torque.