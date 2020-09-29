Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:03 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home Business

Asian stocks rise but tempered by virus, election fears

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Asian stocks rise but tempered by virus, election fears

Asian stocks rise but tempered by virus, election fears

HONG KONG, Sept 28:  Stocks rose Monday, tracking a healthy lead from Wall Street as bargain-buyers moved in following a recent sell-off, though advances were limited by worries about fresh virus spikes and the reimposition of economically damaging containment measures.
Traders are also awaiting the first US presidential debate this week, which could prove crucial in determining November's election, with many worried that a close vote might mean the result is delayed or even challenged by the loser.
Tech firms led strong gains in New York as a new surge in infections forces governments - particularly in Europe - to put new stay-at-home orders in place, leading investors to bet people will use their computers more.
And as the death toll from the disease topped one million, the World Health Organization warned that figure could double without more global collective action.
However, while many leaders are unveiling fresh fiscal measures to support their economies, US lawmakers remain at loggerheads over a second rescue package, with Democrats and Republicans miles apart on their         proposals.
"The doomy mood music's soundboard remains tuned to growing concerns about rising Covid-19 case counts and whether policymakers have ammunition to react," said AxiCorp's Stephen Innes.
"In the US, this has centred on whether further fiscal stimulus might be forthcoming before the election."
Still, Asian markets were in positive territory.
Tokyo ended the morning session 0.7 per cent higher, while Seoul and Taipei both rallied more than one per cent. Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore and Manila were also in positive territory.
Hong Kong also rallied, though China's biggest chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) tumbled more than seven per cent on weekend reports that the US has placed export controls on it, marking the latest salvo in the battle for tech dominance between the superpowers.
There was some cheer from news that profits at China's biggest industrial firms grew for a fourth straight month, indicating the world's number two economy is getting back on track after leaders brought the virus under control.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thailand tackles unemployment with million jobs expo
VW, Chinese ventures to invest 15b euros in electric vehicles
Qatar Airways says gets $2b state aid after huge loss
Japan Airlines embraces gender neutral greetings
US-Bangla to resume flights to S'pore from Oct 3
DITF’21 may be held online in March at Purbachal venue
Google parent agrees to $310m misconduct lawsuit settlement
AIBL gets new Audit Committee Chairman


Latest News
Bangabandhu’s mural inaugurated in Barishal
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Nearly half of RMG workforce malnourished: GAIN
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Japan warns on suicide after death of actress
Indonesia landslides kill 11 including infant twins
Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some
Bangladesh, Nigeria sign MoU on establishing bilateral consultations mechanism
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1 million
Most Read News
Attorney General's body to be taken on SC premises from Bailey Road
Shahed gets life term in arms case
Accused Saifur, Arjun placed on 5-day remand
SC halts all activities in respect to Mahbubey Alam
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
Dhaka-18, Siranjganj-1 by-polls Nov 12
Sinovac vaccine trial on Bangladeshi health workers
3 killed in Dhanmondi under-construction building collapse
MC College gang rape: One more accused held
G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft