Sterling at 19-day high against euro





A final agreement must be reached by the end of December but both sides have set a preliminary deadline for next month as it would take some time to sign off any deal.

The Bank of England and the European Union's securities watchdog said on Monday they have agreed on the information-sharing arrangements needed for the bloc's banks to continue using clearing houses in London from January.

"There's hope that no matter what they will avoid the extremes and even if there is no deal, they will make sure that we don't get any disruptions in the market," said Athanasios Vamvakidis, global head of G10 FX strategy at BAML.

"Just a couple of weeks ago, everything was falling apart. There was the internal market bill and the chances for a deal had collapsed," said Vamvakidis. -Reuters















LONDON, Sept 28: The British pound rose to a 19-day high versus the euro and gained 0.7per cent against the US dollar on Monday on hopes that Britain could secure a Brexit trade deal with the European Union by October or at least avoid a cliff-edge exit from the bloc.A final agreement must be reached by the end of December but both sides have set a preliminary deadline for next month as it would take some time to sign off any deal.The Bank of England and the European Union's securities watchdog said on Monday they have agreed on the information-sharing arrangements needed for the bloc's banks to continue using clearing houses in London from January."There's hope that no matter what they will avoid the extremes and even if there is no deal, they will make sure that we don't get any disruptions in the market," said Athanasios Vamvakidis, global head of G10 FX strategy at BAML."Just a couple of weeks ago, everything was falling apart. There was the internal market bill and the chances for a deal had collapsed," said Vamvakidis. -Reuters