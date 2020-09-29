Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:02 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home Business

Austrade holds video contest for BD, India, Lanka students

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Correspondent

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission-Austrade opened registration for a video competition for Bangladesh school and college students, who are to develop a short three minute video in English on a theme nominated by the partner university in Australia
Bangladesh students in Grades 9 -12 with outstanding English language, analytical and video production skills are invited to participate in the Study Australia Video Competition.
Organised by Austrade, the registration for the competition commenced on September 21 last and the last date for the submission of competition video entries will close on November 23 next.
The Study Australia Video Competition involves production of short videos by students around the themes of: "Future of Work -What is your dream future job?" Where the Wild Things are: How COVID-19 has impacted the ecology of wild life."
"Building circular cities, Lockdown Blues -Design an innovative solution that improves mental health for people facing increased stress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Responsible young innovators and entrepreneurs -how can the community benefit from your great ideas? Background information about the themes developed by the participating Australian universities are available on the competition       website. 
Students can access the competition website -www.studyinaustralia.gov.au/Indiafor more details about the competition.Schools can nominate maximum  of 20 teams.
Each team can select only one theme with a team composition of two students and one member of the teaching staf. Each winning team will receive a prize of three Mini Apple iPads (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) awarded by the partner Australian university.
The competition is sponsored by Macquarie University, The University of Queensland Australia, The University of Sydney, The University of Western Australia and University of Wollongong Australia, Allianz, NIB Health Funds and Synapse Medical Services.
Stuart Rees, Trade Commissioner -South Asia, Australian Trade and Investment Commission said: "Australia offers a safe, inclusive, supportive environment for international students and is one of the most inspiring places in the world to study.
"I invite more students from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to study in Australia and be a part of our world class education system". For more information about the participation at the competition, please visit www.studyinaustralia.gov.au/Indiaor e-mail Mostafizur Rahmanat the Australian Trade and Investment Commission at [email protected]


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thailand tackles unemployment with million jobs expo
VW, Chinese ventures to invest 15b euros in electric vehicles
Qatar Airways says gets $2b state aid after huge loss
Japan Airlines embraces gender neutral greetings
US-Bangla to resume flights to S'pore from Oct 3
DITF’21 may be held online in March at Purbachal venue
Google parent agrees to $310m misconduct lawsuit settlement
AIBL gets new Audit Committee Chairman


Latest News
Bangabandhu’s mural inaugurated in Barishal
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Nearly half of RMG workforce malnourished: GAIN
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Japan warns on suicide after death of actress
Indonesia landslides kill 11 including infant twins
Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some
Bangladesh, Nigeria sign MoU on establishing bilateral consultations mechanism
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1 million
Most Read News
Attorney General's body to be taken on SC premises from Bailey Road
Shahed gets life term in arms case
Accused Saifur, Arjun placed on 5-day remand
SC halts all activities in respect to Mahbubey Alam
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
Dhaka-18, Siranjganj-1 by-polls Nov 12
Sinovac vaccine trial on Bangladeshi health workers
3 killed in Dhanmondi under-construction building collapse
MC College gang rape: One more accused held
G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft