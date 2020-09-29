Austrade holds video contest for BD, India, Lanka students





Bangladesh students in Grades 9 -12 with outstanding English language, analytical and video production skills are invited to participate in the Study Australia Video Competition.

Organised by Austrade, the registration for the competition commenced on September 21 last and the last date for the submission of competition video entries will close on November 23 next.

The Study Australia Video Competition involves production of short videos by students around the themes of: "Future of Work -What is your dream future job?" Where the Wild Things are: How COVID-19 has impacted the ecology of wild life."

"Building circular cities, Lockdown Blues -Design an innovative solution that improves mental health for people facing increased stress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Responsible young innovators and entrepreneurs -how can the community benefit from your great ideas? Background information about the themes developed by the participating Australian universities are available on the competition website.

Students can access the competition website -www.studyinaustralia.gov.au/Indiafor more details about the competition.Schools can nominate maximum of 20 teams.

Each team can select only one theme with a team composition of two students and one member of the teaching staf. Each winning team will receive a prize of three Mini Apple iPads (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) awarded by the partner Australian university.

The competition is sponsored by Macquarie University, The University of Queensland Australia, The University of Sydney, The University of Western Australia and University of Wollongong Australia, Allianz, NIB Health Funds and Synapse Medical Services.

Stuart Rees, Trade Commissioner -South Asia, Australian Trade and Investment Commission said: "Australia offers a safe, inclusive, supportive environment for international students and is one of the most inspiring places in the world to study.

"I invite more students from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to study in Australia and be a part of our world class education system". For more information about the participation at the competition, please visit www.studyinaustralia.gov.au/Indiaor e-mail Mostafizur Rahmanat the Australian Trade and Investment Commission at



















