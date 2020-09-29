

Revenue collection falls short of target in July-August

The revenue mobilization has, however, entered into the positive territory with 0.16 per cent growth in two months, riding on economic growth in August after a massive decline in the previous months.

In August, the overall revenue collection grew by 7.85 per cent year-on-year while the NBR witnessed a 6.77 per cent negative growth in July. Revenue collection grew by 5.07 per cent in the first two months of the last fiscal 2019-20.

According to NBR provisional data, tax officials managed to collect Tk 30,163 crore in July-August of this fiscal (FY21) against the target of Tk 40,947 crore set for the period. The collected amount in the period is only 9.14 per cent of the full year target of Tk 3.30 lakh crore, the data showed.

Only the customs wing managed to post a positive growth at 4.55 per cent during the period while both value-added tax (VAT) and income tax wings experienced negative growth at 2.41 per cent and 1.18 per cent respectively.

In the same period of FY20, income tax grew by 13.32 per cent followed by VAT collection by 4.92 per cent and customs duty by negative 1.45 per cent. All the three wings, however, lagged behind in achieving respective targets as the impact of the shutdown was still high.

The shortfall in collection stood at Tk 5,454 crore in customs duty, Tk 4,113 crore in VAT and Tk 1,218 crore in income tax in July-August period of FY21 mainly because of high target for the period to achieve an ambitious 48 per cent annual growth target.

The government has set the annual revenue collection target at Tk 3.30 lakh crore, up Tk 1,06,538 crore in FY 21 on the actual collection of Tk 2,23,462 crore in FY20.

Revenue collection on average grew by 10.20 per cent in the last five fiscal years while growth contracted by 2.26 per cent in FY20. NBR data showed VAT collection stood at Tk 11,352 crore followed by customs duty at Tk 10,009 crore and income tax at Tk 8,803 crore in the period.

The targets for the VAT, customs and income tax wings were Tk 15,465 crore, Tk 15,463 crore and Tk 10,020 crore respectively for the first two months of this fiscal year.

The tax authorities hoped that revenue collection would gain pace in the coming months if there is no second wave of infection as feared by the authorities concerned.

The NBR may see positive outcome in VAT collection due to introduction of electronic fiscal devices (EFD) at shops to curb tax dodging by businesses. Moreover, revenue collection usually remains slower in the first few months of a fiscal and gradually gains pace.















