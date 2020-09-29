DSE, CSE gain amid investors’ positive sentiment 





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 32 points or 0.64 per cent to 5,003 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 21.82 points to 1,712 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 9.46 points to 1,131 at the close of the trading.

Dealers said the investors have been further encouraged as the Bangladesh Bank Thursday reduced the interest rate on borrowing from its special investment fund to 4.75 per cent from 5.0 per cent helping the country's lenders increase their stock investment capacity. Turnover however, declined to Tk 8.79 billion, down 15 per cent from the previous session's Tk 10.34 billion. Gainers outnumbered the losers as out of 356 issues traded, 154 closed lower, 151 ended higher while 51 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 178,818 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 353.95 million shares and mutual fund units.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advanced 112 points to close at 14,299 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 75 points to close at 8,582.

Of the issues traded, 133 advanced, 104 declined and 42 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 12.62 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 201 million.















Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced on Monday as investors resumed buying shares hoping for gains.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 32 points or 0.64 per cent to 5,003 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 21.82 points to 1,712 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 9.46 points to 1,131 at the close of the trading.Dealers said the investors have been further encouraged as the Bangladesh Bank Thursday reduced the interest rate on borrowing from its special investment fund to 4.75 per cent from 5.0 per cent helping the country's lenders increase their stock investment capacity. Turnover however, declined to Tk 8.79 billion, down 15 per cent from the previous session's Tk 10.34 billion. Gainers outnumbered the losers as out of 356 issues traded, 154 closed lower, 151 ended higher while 51 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.A total number of 178,818 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 353.95 million shares and mutual fund units.The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advanced 112 points to close at 14,299 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 75 points to close at 8,582.Of the issues traded, 133 advanced, 104 declined and 42 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 12.62 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 201 million.