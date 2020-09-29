BB amends Entrepreneurship Support Fund guideline





In the amended guideline, the BB has also included a definition for women entrepreneurs for the first time so that they can get equity support to run their own projects.

To boost food processing, agro-based, and information and communication technology projects, the government had introduced a fund named "Equity and Entrepreneurship Fund" in 2000.

In 2018, the fund's name has been changed to "Entrepreneurship Support Fund (ESF)," from which a business can get a low-cost loan at maximum 49 percent of its equity.

As per the BB's amended guideline for ESF, a food processing and agro-based project, whose projects cost range from Tk80 lakh to Tk5 crores and is a machine dependent projects costing a maximum of Tk12 crores, can avail loans from the funds.

Women entrepreneurs can avail loans for projects costing only Tk5 lakhs from the funds, as per the new guideline. If 51 percent share in a project belongs to a women entrepreneur and if it is run by a woman, the project will be eligible to avail of the loan from the ESF.

Microfinance institutions (MFIs) will get more funds from the Tk3,000 crore refinancing scheme to lend marginal businessmen affected by pandemic.

"The maximum amount of financing by a bank to a microfinance institution will be 30 percent of the average loan it received in the last three years, or 5 percent of the total funds of the mentioned refinancing scheme," according to the circular issued on Sunday.

MFIs could avail of loans up to 2 percent of the total refinancing funds, according to the previous circular.









On April 20, this year, the Bangladesh Bank unveiled the refinancing scheme to help recover low income professionals, marginal farmers and micro enterprises who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.





