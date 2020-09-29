Video
Business

ECNEC may approve Ctg-Dhaka-Ashuganj waterways project today

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Mizanur Rahman

The government is excavating Chittagong-Dhaka-Ashuganj waterway to develop it as a regional inland waterway and keep it navigational throughout the year. 
Under the project, 900 km dredging will be done in the Chittagong-Dhaka-Ashuganj naval corridor. The project will increase the depth and width of the waterways and develop seaports with ancillary terminals.
The total cost of the work under the auspices of Bangladesh Regional Inland Shipping Project stands at Tk 3,349.42 crore. Its implementation duration is also increasing by one year as per sources in the Planning Commission.
The World Bank's is funding Tk 3,052.70 crore. The rest will be spent from the government own found. The project will be presented to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval on Tuesday.
The project was scheduled to start on July 1, 2016 and to be completed by June 2024. It has been recommended to extend the duration till December 2025.
The Planning Commission sources said the project was approved by ECNEC on July 2016.
Member of the Planning Commission Shamima Nargis, said that the project came under revision to meet additional cost and time over-run. Once the project is completed, economic activities by sea will increase in transportation of goods through this corridor.
Sources said cyclone shelters for ships will be constructed at many places along with this corridor. Initially, Shatnal, Charbhairabi, Chandpur, Mehendiganj, Sandwip and Nalchira have been selected for shelters. Under the project, four passenger terminals will be constructed and developed. Pangaon and Ashuganj terminals will be expanded.
The sources said that thee development objective of the First Regional Waterway Transport Project for Bangladesh is to improve Inland Water Transport (IWT) efficiency and safety for passengers and cargo along Chittagong-Dhaka-Ashuganj corridor and to enhance sector sustainability.
The Project consists of three components such as to improve inland waterway navigation to guarantee adequate depths and widths of navigation channels on selected river routes. It also  includes provision of aids to navigation.
It also aims at increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of river asset management and maintenance and to ensure proper physical condition of the rivers for users. It will moreover  create inland waterway terminals and landing stations and also supports development of two cargo terminals, four passenger terminals and 14 landing stations.


