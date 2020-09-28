Police arrests 7 suspected rapists of Chakma girl 





Abdul Aziz, Superintendent of Police of Khagrachhari at a press conference at his office on Sunday said, "Police have arrested seven people in this connection after conducting drives in Sadar, Ramgarh and Guimara areas of the district and different areas of Chattogram."

The arrested persons are M Amin, 40, M Belal Hossain, 23, M Iqbal Hossain, 21, M Abdul Halim, 28, M Shahin Mia, 19, M Antar, 20, and M Abdur Rashid.

The robbery was committed and the woman raped in a planned way, the SP said, adding that 6 to 7 cases have also been filed against the accused including theft, robbery, drug and rape.

"The accused got acquainted with each other in jail. After release from jail, they got involved in criminal activities with each other's help," he said.

Police, however, seized looted Tk 4,900, a mobile phone set, a shovel, two knives, a CNG-run auto

rickshaw without number plate and Tk 48,000 which they got after selling the looted gold ornament from their possessions.









The mother of the victim, who is now at a relative's house, said her daughter is traumatized and in fear. She is reluctant to talk to anybody.

Md Rashid, Officer-in-Charge of Khagrachhari Sadar Police Station, said the girl's mother filed a case accusing nine persons. "We've already arrested seven accused in the case. Drives are on to arrest the remaining two accused," he said.

A gang of robbers swooped into the victim's house in Balpaiye Adam area in the district town early Thursday. They tied up the victim's parents and brutally gang raped her. They also robbed gold ornaments and mobile cell phones from the victim's house.

The victim's mother, later, filed two cases accusing nine people over the matter on Thursday. Khagrachhari, Sept 27: Police said all nine accused in the gang rape of a Chakma girl here are members of a robbery gang.Abdul Aziz, Superintendent of Police of Khagrachhari at a press conference at his office on Sunday said, "Police have arrested seven people in this connection after conducting drives in Sadar, Ramgarh and Guimara areas of the district and different areas of Chattogram."The arrested persons are M Amin, 40, M Belal Hossain, 23, M Iqbal Hossain, 21, M Abdul Halim, 28, M Shahin Mia, 19, M Antar, 20, and M Abdur Rashid.The robbery was committed and the woman raped in a planned way, the SP said, adding that 6 to 7 cases have also been filed against the accused including theft, robbery, drug and rape."The accused got acquainted with each other in jail. After release from jail, they got involved in criminal activities with each other's help," he said.Police, however, seized looted Tk 4,900, a mobile phone set, a shovel, two knives, a CNG-run autorickshaw without number plate and Tk 48,000 which they got after selling the looted gold ornament from their possessions.The mother of the victim, who is now at a relative's house, said her daughter is traumatized and in fear. She is reluctant to talk to anybody.Md Rashid, Officer-in-Charge of Khagrachhari Sadar Police Station, said the girl's mother filed a case accusing nine persons. "We've already arrested seven accused in the case. Drives are on to arrest the remaining two accused," he said.A gang of robbers swooped into the victim's house in Balpaiye Adam area in the district town early Thursday. They tied up the victim's parents and brutally gang raped her. They also robbed gold ornaments and mobile cell phones from the victim's house.The victim's mother, later, filed two cases accusing nine people over the matter on Thursday.