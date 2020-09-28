Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:29 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Govt clears path for O and A Level exams to run on schedule

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

The Ministry of Education has allowed the British Council to hold O and A Level exams in October and November respectively and laid down four conditions for the test organisers amid the coronavirus epidemic.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education on Sunday issued a letter to the British Council, the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. 
The British Council sent an application to the education ministry on Sept 7, seeking approvals for the exams.  
The Bangladesh government asked the British Council to strictly follow the hygiene rules and guidelines issued by the
   Health Directorate and the World Health Organisation during the exams.    
"No more than 1,800 students will be allowed to sit a test in a day at the 35 centres across the country. The students will have to maintain distance of at least six feet from each other," the letter said.
The government further said it will exercise its authority to reverse its approval for the exams anytime if the situation demands.
The British Council will be responsible if any student gets infected with the COVID-19 illness during the exams, according to the letter.
The British Council has already issued a notice over the exams after receiving the approval from the ministry.
GCSE, IGCSE, O Level and A Level exams set for October-November session will be held on schedule, according to the notice. As many as 5,200 students are scheduled to sit the exams.   -BDNEWS24.COM


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police arrests 7 suspected rapists of Chakma girl 
Govt clears path for O and A Level exams to run on schedule
32 more die, 1,275 new C-19 cases detected
HC order to compensate victims’ families rarely executed
Dhaka-Delhi JCC meeting tomorrow
coronavirus update bangladesh
Dhaka urges KSA to increase flights for expatriate workers
Two involved in rape of housewife remanded


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft