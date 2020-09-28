32 more die, 1,275 new C-19 cases detected





Some 1,275 people tested positive for Covid-19

during the period detected after the test of 10,685 samples, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 359,148.

The latest day's infection rate is 11.93 per cent of the total tests, while the overall rate in the country till date is 18.81 per cent.

Currently, there are 83,496 active cases in the country. Bangladesh is seeing 2108.83 infections, 1,588.26 recoveries per million while 30.3 are dying against the same number.

On the 39th epidemiological week (Sept 20 to 26), 10,501 new cases were detected across the country and 14,391 recovered, the handout said.

A total of 1,714 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 270,419.

Around 75.31 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far, while 1.44 per cent has died.









Among the dead patients of Sunday, 22 were men and 10 were women. Moreover, 20 of them in Dhaka, 5 in Chattogram, 4 in Khulna, one in Rajshahi and two in Sylhet.





The country on Sunday saw 32 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the virus attack to 5,161, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Some 1,275 people tested positive for Covid-19during the period detected after the test of 10,685 samples, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 359,148.The latest day's infection rate is 11.93 per cent of the total tests, while the overall rate in the country till date is 18.81 per cent.Currently, there are 83,496 active cases in the country. Bangladesh is seeing 2108.83 infections, 1,588.26 recoveries per million while 30.3 are dying against the same number.On the 39th epidemiological week (Sept 20 to 26), 10,501 new cases were detected across the country and 14,391 recovered, the handout said.A total of 1,714 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 270,419.Around 75.31 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far, while 1.44 per cent has died.Among the dead patients of Sunday, 22 were men and 10 were women. Moreover, 20 of them in Dhaka, 5 in Chattogram, 4 in Khulna, one in Rajshahi and two in Sylhet.