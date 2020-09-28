HC order to compensate victims’ families rarely executed





The HC orders in two recent incidents - an explosion at a mosque in Narayanganj and a devastating fire at the United Hospital - were not complied due to the stay order of the apex court.

Apart from those two incidents the HC had issued separate rules over the last five years following a good number of writ petitions filed by Supreme Court (SC) lawyers and families of victims seeking compensation from the authorities concerned.

But family members of the victims are yet to get any compensation due to stay orders of the apex court.

Legal experts said the HC Court delivers its orders or judgments after on humanitarian ground but after the court order respondents move to the Appellate Division and the court stays the order.

As a result, the execution of the court order is delayed, they said.

There is an opportunity for people to get compensation under the Tort Act in

families rarely executed

the country. The victims' families can file cases with the lower court for compensation under the Act.

But this is a lengthy process as it takes much longer time for disposal of cases filed under the Tort Act.

For this reason, victims' families and some Supreme Court lawyers file writ petitions as public interest litigation with the HC.

In the first-ever verdict in a tort case, the apex court on April 13, 2016 asked the Bangladesh Beverage Industries Ltd to pay Tk 1.69 crore in compensation to journalist Mozammel Hossain Montu's family as he was killed under the wheels of a vehicle of the company due to the negligence of its driver.

A civil suit filed by Mozammel's widow for execution of the Appellate Division directive to realise compensation is still pending with a lower court in Dhaka.

Filmmaker Tareque Masud's family got no compensation as the Appellate Division is yet to dispose of an appeal filed by the bus owner of Chuadangda Deluxe against the HC verdict that had asked them on December 2017, their bus driver and Reliance Insurance Limited to pay Tk 4.67 crore.

After the mosque blast in Narayanganj a writ was filed in this regards with the HC seeking directives to give Tk 50 lakh to each victim's family.

On September 9, the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam asked Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Company Limited to pay initially Tk 5 lakh as compensation in seven days to families of each victim.

Titas Gas filed an appeal challenging the HC order seeking stay.

On September 13, the Chamber Judge stayed the HC order until December and sent the petition to the full bench of the Appellate Division for its hearing on the same day.

S M Munir, Additional Attorney General of Bangladesh, told the Daily Observer that considering the fact and circumstances, the HC give order to compensate the victims' families. It is an interim order with a rule. If the respondent files an appeal against the HC order, then the Appellate Division stays it.

It is a normal judicial process. The apex court wants to examine the negligence of the respondent whether he is liable or not, he added.

On July 15, a virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim asked the United Hospital authorities to pay Tk 30 lakh to each of the families of four victims out of five who were killed in a fire at its isolation unit on May 27.

The court directed the hospital authorities to pay the money to the victims' families in 15 days after receiving the certified copy of the order.

The United Hospital authorities moved an appeal against the HC directive.

On July 21, the Chamber judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman of the SC stayed the HC order till August 16.

A six-member bench of the SC led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain extended the stay order of the Chamber Judge on August 20 and asked the writ petitioners' lawyers to take the initiative to hear the writ petition before a regular HC bench.

The SC said its stay order would not affect the HC hearing and disposal of the writ petitions.

Relating compensation, a milestone judgement was released on August 7 in 2017. An HC bench asked the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence, and the Bangladesh Railway authorities to pay a compensation of Tk20 lakh to the family of a four-year-old who had died after falling into an abandoned shaft on December 26, 2014.

Parents of Jihad received Tk 20 lakh in compensation from the government on August 15 in 2018 after filing a contempt of court petition by the writ petition organisation Children Charity Bangladesh Foundation.

Bangladesh Railway and Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence provided the money as per the HC directive.

On October 7 in 2018, in response to an HC order, the owner of Jabal-e-Noor Paribahan paid Tk 5 lakh to each family of the two students who were killed in a road crash on Dhaka's Airport Road on July 29 this year.

Earlier the Supreme Court upheld an HC order that directed Jabal-e-Noor Paribahan owner to pay Tk 5 lakh to each of the families.

Private car driver Russel, who lost his leg as a bus of Green Line Paribahan ran over him, got Tk10 lakh from the owner of Green Line Paribahan.

On October 13 last year, the SC stayed the HC order that asked Green Line Paribahan to pay the rest Tk 40 lakh in a Tk 5 lakh instalment to Russel.

The stay order will continue till disposal of the HC rule issued in this regard in May 2018,

The HC will deliver its judgment on September 29 on the rules over the compensation to Russel.

Government Titumir College student Rajib Hossain died on April 17, 2018, after his right forearm was severed as a Swajan Pariibahan bus while trying to overtake, dashed a Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation bus, on which he was travelling, in Dhaka capital on April 3, 2018.

Following a writ petition, the HC on June 20 last year asked Swajan Pariibahan and BRTC to pay Tk 50 lakh to Rajib's family.

The families were yet to get the compensation as Appellate Division in November 2019 directed Swajan Pariibahan and BRTC to pay Tk 10 lakh before hearing their appeals.

Rights organisation Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh President Advocate Manzil Murshed Said, victims' families should get the compensation.

But the total procedure must go through the judicial process. In these cases, the assessment of negligence is inevitable.

Although the procedure takes much longer time, ultimately victims' families would get a remedy in the apex court, he added.

















