Dhaka-Delhi JCC meeting tomorrow





Both the countries may finalize the joint programme of celebration of 50 years of liberation struggle and diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh during the JCC.

A discussion will also be held at the meeting on jointly combating Covid-19 and researching vaccine, a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen and Dr S Jayshankar will co-chair the meeting through virtual platform.

Both countries may finalize a mechanism so that the progress of the LoC projects can be reviewed by a secretary level body, official said.

The issue of stalled Joint River Commission (JRC) meeting will also come up for discussion at the

meeting. During the meeting the two ministers will give a guideline so that the JRC meeting can be held soon.

The last meeting of JRC was held in New Delhi in the year 2010.

"India is looking for early completion of LoC projects during 50 years of celebration of liberation war. From our side we will discuss Teesta and other water sharing issues, border killing and export ban on onions," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry told the Daily Observer.

All these issues will be discussed on the sideline of the meeting, he said.

"We hope that a new date for stalled meeting of JRC will be announced at the consultative talk paving the way for water sharing deal on the six common rivers, including Manu, Muhuri, Khowai, Gumti Dharala and Dudhkumar and to firm up the draft framework of interim agreement on Feni river as soon as possible," according to the official.

"Bangladesh wants to flag the recent export ban on onions to Bangladesh. However, the Indian side said this matter would be left for the next level of Commerce Secretary level meeting.

The same way it turned down the border killing issue as the two border guards - BSF and BGB - held meeting here before the JCC meeting.

Among other important issues, counter -terrorism and joint move against radicalization may figure at the meeting," official said.

In this context, Bangladesh may raise the issue of Rohingya repatriation at the earliest. Otherwise, extremist elements may influence the frustrated Rohingyas who are waiting to be repatriated to Myanmar.

In the upcoming meeting, both sides will discuss gamut of bilateral issues of mutual interest, including implementation of decisions taken during the meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her counterpart Narendra Modi.

This time, engagement may broaden with inclusion of new high technology areas for partnership such as space, nuclear energy, IT and electronics.









India and Bangladesh have decided to explore new areas of cooperation including latest technologies, disaster management, artificial intelligence, ecology and conservation and greater youth to youth engagement to give further momentum to their burgeoning ties.





