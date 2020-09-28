Dhaka urges KSA to increase flights for expatriate workers





He made the call while talking to Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud over telephone on Sunday evening, a Foreign Ministry press release said.

Dr Momen also welcomed the Saudi Arabia's decision to renew visa and extend iqama (work permit) period of the stranded Bangladeshi expatriate workers here.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister also requested his Saudi counterpart to give approval to Biman Bangladesh Airlines to operate flight between Dhaka and Dammam.

However, he did not get any response from the Saudi side in this regard although the meeting lasted about 30 minutes.

Following the meeting, the Foreign Minister stayed in his room for two hours alone.

The Foreign Ministry issued the press release over the talk but did not elaborate any issues.

It is here to be mentioned that the KSA has already given permission to Bangladesh flag carrier to operate commercial flight from Dhaka to three Saudi destinations - Riyad, Madina and Jeddah from October 1.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia declared that it would renew expired visas and extends iqama of Bangladeshi expatriate workers stranded here due to the pandemic following a request made by Dhaka on Tuesday.

"The Saudi authority will keep Bangladesh workers' iqama valid for 24 more days and if required they will extend it more," Dr Momen earlier said.

On Thursday, the

Foreign Minister confirmed that the Saudi civil aviation authority had given landing permission for commercial scheduled flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from October 1 to carry back the stranded Bangladeshi workers to Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) has already given approval to Saudi Arabian airlines to operate flight on Saudi Arabia-Dhaka-Saudi Arabia routes to ensure return of the Bangladeshi citizens.

Meanwhile, CAAB has given permission to Saudi Arabian Airlines to operate four weekly flights instead of current two from Dhaka to KSA from October 1 as per the airline's call.

Earlier, the CAAB top official said Bangladesh is also ready to give permission to other Saudi carriers to operate from Dhaka to carry back Bangladeshi expatriate workers employed in KSA.

Besides, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Saudia Airlines have decided to operate 10 chartered flights to KSA within Sept 30.









Dr Momen thanked his KSA counterpart for increasing Iqama validity for Bangladeshi workers and allowing them to extend visa validity if expired already, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





