Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:28 AM
Two involved in rape of housewife remanded

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Two culprits involved in the rape of a woman, who was trying to arrange blood for her critically ill husband, were placed on two-day remand each.
The suspected rapist has been identified as Monowar Hossain Sajib, 43, of Lakshmipur and his accomplice Mashnu Ara Shilpi of Faridpur.
Metropolitan Magistrate Deb Das Chandra Adhikari passed the remand order, said GRO Md Abdul Wadud.
Sub Inspector Swapan Kumar Shil of Mirpur Police Station also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the two, Sajib and  Shilpi, before the court with a prayer for seven-day remand.
The IO said in his forwarding report that the duo was involved in anti social activities. In the name false pledge they misguided their victims. They should be quizzed by police.
The case statement is that the victim, a woman admitted her husband to Suhrawardy Hospital on September 15. The doctor asked her to arrange four bags of blood for the patient. She then went to
   the Blood Bank on the first floor of the hospital where she met Sajib and asked him where she could find blood for her husband. He told the victim that he could help her arrange the blood.
On the following day, Sajib told her that he had a sister in Monipuripara who could donate blood to her.
Then Sajib took her to Shilpi's flat, where Shilpi assisted Sajib in raping the victim.
On September 24, the rapist called the victim's husband cell phone and said he had managed blood and asked him to send his wife to the same place.




Later, the victim filed a complaint with RAB-2, upon which the elite force arrested Sajib and Shilpi.
Mirpur police said the accused confessed to their involvement in the rape.


