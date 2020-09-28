

Modi greets Hasina on birthday

"On the eve of the occasion, outgoing Indian High

Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das handed over Narendra Modi's letter along with a flower bouquet to the Prime Minister on Sunday," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told media.

He said the outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das handed over Narendra Modi's letter along with a flower bouquet to the Prime Minister when she made her farewell call on the premier at her official Ganabhaban residence.

"Please accept my warm wishes and hearty congratulations on your birthday," the Indian premier wrote in the letter.

"Your (Sheikh Hasina) visionary leadership has helped Bangladesh achieve immense social and economic transformation and equally your contribution to our bilateral relation has been extremely impressive," the Indian Prime Minister said.

The Indian premier wished Sheikh Hasina good health and happiness and many more years in the service of the people of Bangladesh.

The 74th birthday of Sheikh Hasina, also the elder daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be celebrated today through various programmes following health rules, according to the PMO.



















