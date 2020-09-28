Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:28 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Modi greets  Hasina on  birthday

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Diplomatic Correspondent

Modi greets  Hasina on  birthday

Modi greets  Hasina on  birthday

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartiest congratulations to Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of her 74th birthday to be celebrated today.
"On the eve of the occasion, outgoing Indian High
   Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das handed over Narendra Modi's letter along with a flower bouquet to the Prime Minister on Sunday," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told media.
He said the outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das handed over Narendra Modi's letter along with a flower bouquet to the Prime Minister when she made her farewell call on the premier at her official Ganabhaban residence.
"Please accept my warm wishes and hearty congratulations on your birthday," the Indian premier wrote in the letter.
 "Your (Sheikh Hasina) visionary leadership has helped Bangladesh achieve immense social and economic transformation and equally your contribution to our bilateral relation has been extremely impressive," the Indian Prime Minister said.
The Indian premier wished Sheikh Hasina good health and happiness and many more years in the service of the people of Bangladesh.
The 74th birthday of Sheikh Hasina, also the elder daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be celebrated today through various programmes following health rules, according to the PMO.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police arrests 7 suspected rapists of Chakma girl 
Govt clears path for O and A Level exams to run on schedule
32 more die, 1,275 new C-19 cases detected
HC order to compensate victims’ families rarely executed
Dhaka-Delhi JCC meeting tomorrow
coronavirus update bangladesh
Dhaka urges KSA to increase flights for expatriate workers
Two involved in rape of housewife remanded


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft