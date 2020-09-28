12 Biman flights to carry BD migrants to KSA announced





The flights will operate in between September 30 and October 11 this year on Dhaka- Jeddah, Dhaka-Riyadh and Dhaka-Dammam routes, according to a press release of the national flag carrier.

Passengers who have air tickets from March 16 to April 10 will be carried by those flights.

According to the flight schedules, passengers who have confirmed air tickets from March 22 to 24 for travelling to Jeddah will get tickets for September 30. Their tickets will be issued on September 28.

New tickets for confirmed ticket holding passengers from March 25 to 28 will be issued on September 29 for travelling to Jeddah on October 1.

The passengers holding tickets from March 29 to 31 will be carried to Jeddah on October 4. To travel on the day, the passengers will have to collect new tickets on September 30 showing their cancelled tickets.

For the same destination, passengers of April 1 to 4 will get tickets on October 1 for travelling on October 5 while passengers of April 5 to 8 will get tickets on October 2 for travelling on October 6.

For travelling to Riyadh, passengers of March 22 to 23 will get tickets on September 29 for travelling on October 2 while passengers of March 24 to 25 will get tickets on September 30 for travelling on October 4.

Tickets for the passengers of March 26 to 27 will be issued on October 3 for travelling on October 9 while passengers of March 29 to 30 will get tickets on October 4 for travelling on October 11.

For the of Dammam, passengers of March 16 to 19 will get tickets on September 28 for travelling on October 1 while passengers of March 21 to 24 will get tickets on September 30 for travelling on October 3 and passengers of March 26 to 30 will get tickets on October 1 for travelling on October 5.

According to the Biman release, the flight schedules were made following the approval of the Saudi Arabian authorities to operate flights to the destinations.

Only the passengers of the mentioned days were asked to contact with the Biman sales offices in time.

It also said the authorities will announce fresh flight schedules for the rest of the stranded passengers following the landing permission of the KSA authorities.















