Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:28 AM
latest
Home Front Page

12 Biman flights to carry BD migrants to KSA announced

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Biman Bangladesh Airlines authorities on Sunday announced 12 new flight schedules for the Saudi Arabia-bound Bangladeshi migrants.
The flights will operate in between September 30 and October 11 this year on Dhaka- Jeddah, Dhaka-Riyadh and Dhaka-Dammam routes, according to a press release of the national flag carrier.
Passengers who have air tickets from March 16 to April 10 will be carried by those flights.
   According to the flight schedules, passengers who have confirmed air tickets from March 22 to 24 for travelling to Jeddah will get tickets for September 30. Their tickets will be issued on September 28.
New tickets for confirmed ticket holding passengers from March 25 to 28 will be issued on September 29 for travelling to Jeddah on October 1.
The passengers holding tickets from March 29 to 31 will be carried to Jeddah on October 4. To travel on the day, the passengers will have to collect new tickets on September 30 showing their cancelled tickets.
For the same destination, passengers of April 1 to 4 will get tickets on October 1 for travelling on October 5 while passengers of April 5 to 8 will get tickets on October 2 for travelling on October 6.
For travelling to Riyadh, passengers of March 22 to 23 will get tickets on September 29 for travelling on October 2 while passengers of March 24 to 25 will get tickets on September 30 for travelling on October 4.
Tickets for the passengers of March 26 to 27 will be issued on October 3 for travelling on October 9 while passengers of March 29 to 30 will get tickets on October 4 for travelling on October 11.
For the of Dammam, passengers of March 16 to 19 will get tickets on September 28 for travelling on October 1 while passengers of March 21 to 24 will get tickets on September 30 for travelling on October 3 and passengers of March 26 to 30 will get tickets on October 1 for travelling on October 5.
According to the Biman release, the flight schedules were made following the approval of the Saudi Arabian authorities to operate flights to the destinations.
Only the passengers of the mentioned days were asked to contact with the Biman sales offices in time.
It also said the authorities will announce fresh flight schedules for the rest of the stranded passengers following the landing permission of the KSA authorities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police arrests 7 suspected rapists of Chakma girl 
Govt clears path for O and A Level exams to run on schedule
32 more die, 1,275 new C-19 cases detected
HC order to compensate victims’ families rarely executed
Dhaka-Delhi JCC meeting tomorrow
coronavirus update bangladesh
Dhaka urges KSA to increase flights for expatriate workers
Two involved in rape of housewife remanded


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft