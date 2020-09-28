Record rain in 100 years  swamps Rangpur City



Most areas of Rangpur city went under water after a record rainfall on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Mostafizur Rahman, an official of the met office said that it's been recording 226mm rainfall every year in September.

"We have checked all previous records, but today's (Sunday) 433mm heavy rainfall breaks all the records of the last 100 years of the district," Mostafizur Rahman said.

The heavy rainfall caused immense suffering to the dwellers of the city due to heavy waterlogging.

Due to the continuous rain, Shayma Sundori and Cadi canals, the lone means to address the district's waterlogging problem, has also been inundated. The drainage system of the district has collapsed.

Waterlogging has occurred in 33 wards of Rangpur city, with some areas submerged in knee-deep and even waist-deep water.

Locals say the weak drainage system is causing problems such as waterlogging, although the city corporation claims the rainwater is not draining out due to a large amount of water trapped around the city.

Omar Ali, a resident of Ghurati Para in the city, said he had not been able to go out of his house since Sunday morning. There is no electricity too. As there is water inside the house, cooking is not possible.

Ripa Akhtar, a former reserved woman councillor of ward-18 in the city, blames Rangpur City Corporation for the problem as it is caused due to an inadequate drainage system.

Mahmud Hossain of Guratipara, whose house was waterlogged, said, "This is the first time since the 1988 flood that my house has been flooded. I am in great trouble with my family. None of us can even go out of the house as there is water in the street."

Md Qaderi from Rangpur's Kachari market area said water entered his house and submerged the bed. He

has questioned the capacity of the city corporation.

Rangpur City Corporation mayor Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa claimed that adequate measures had been taken for drainage of water, but "the water of the city could not be drained out as there is a lot of water around the city."

He hoped the water would recede in a short time, and affected people would be relieved.

Rangpur deputy commissioner Asif Ahsan said people from the district administration had visited the affected areas. Relief will be provided for those who have suffered the most, however, the co-operation of the councillors is needed for this.

Public transports are few and far between and traffic stands still -- disrupting daily life and livelihoods.

Locals said they never experienced such rainfall in the last 25 to 30 years. Even such waterlogging did not happen during the 1988 flood.

However, BMD on Sunday predicted moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places over the northern part of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9:00am.

It also predicted light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at most places over Rangpur division, at many places over Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, said a met office bulletin on Sunday.

Country's highest temperature on Saturday was recorded 34.0 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and today's lowest temperature 22.3degrees Celsius at Tetulia.















