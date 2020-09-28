

Mahbubey Alam dies of C-19

He passed away at 7:25 pm at CMH, said Sumon Mahbub, son of Mahbubey Alam confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer. The CMH authority gave officials announcement of his death at 7:40pm.

His physical condition deteriorated over the last few days as he was kept on ventilation after developing lung infection.

President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Cheif Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain expressed deep shock on

the sudden departure of the country's top law officer.

Mahbubey Alam was taken to the ICU after his condition deteriorated during treatment on September 18.

Alam was hospitalised with high temperature on September 4 and later tested positive for Covid-19.

Alam, has been the Attorney General of the country since January 13, 2009.

Mabubey Alam was born at Mouchamodra village at Louhajong Upazila in Munshiganj in February 1, 1949.

He left behind his wife, son Sumon Mahbub and daughter Shishir Kona.

He was a senior advocate at the Supreme Court of Bangladesh. He has also served earlier as additional attorney general from 15 November 1998 to 4 October 2001.

He completed his BA (Hons) in political science and MA in public administration at Dhaka University. He also attained two diplomas in constitutional law, and parliamentary institutions and procedures in 1979 from the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

After graduating in law, Alam started practising in the High Court in 1975 and became a lawyer of the Appellate Division in 1980. He was enrolled as a senior Supreme Court lawyer in 1998 and was elected member to the Bangladesh Bar Council in 2004.

He was elected the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association in 2005-2006 and served as its general secretary in 1993-1994.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Jatya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Deputy Speaker Md. Fazle Rabbi Miah, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Law Minister Anisul Huq also expressed deep shock at death of AG.

Besides, the ministers for different ministry and senior leaders of different political parties and social organizations also expressed deep shock on AG's death.

In separate condolence messages on Sunday, they prayed for the departed soul of Mahbubey Alam and conveyed their profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.

In the condolence messages, they said that nation will always remember the contributions of former Supreme Court Bar Association president Mahbubey Alam to the country's legal arena with gratitude.















