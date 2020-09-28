

Hasina turns 74 today

Sheikh Hasina, the eldest child of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on September 28 in 1947.

Highlighting the life and achievements of Sheikh Hasina, AL and its different organs will celebrate the day through various

programmes. Milad and Doa Mahfils will be held in different parts of the country including the capital expecting her longevity and good health.

It is told and believed that Hasina is driving the nation towards prosperity following the footsteps of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Various programmes including discussions, Doa Mahfils, special prayers and photo exhibitions will be observed following the proper health guidelines due to the Covid-19.

AL will arrange a discussion as part of the central programme at Krishibid Institution of Bangladesh (KIB) Auditorium in the capital at 3:00pm.

AL Presidium Member and Deputy Leader of the Jatiya Sangsad Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury will chair the discussion programme while several party leaders will participate and speak on the occasion.

Doa mahfil will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and other mosques in the country after Johr prayers, seeking good health and long life of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile, special prayers will be held at International Buddhist Monastery (Merul Badda) at 9 am, Christian Association Bangladesh (CAB), Mirpur Baptist Church at 10 am, Jakmala Rani Church at Tejgaon at 6 am and Dhakeshwari Temple at 11:00am on the day.

On the occasion, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday urged all partymen including leaders, activists, supporters and well-wishers of all levels, social and cultural organisations for holding milad and doa mahfils in all mosques and special prayers at all religious places.















