Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:28 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Hasina turns 74 today

AL, associate bodies chalk out elaborate programmes

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

Hasina turns 74 today

Hasina turns 74 today

The ruling Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 74th birthday is going to be celebrated today. AL and its associated bodies have taken various programmes to celebrate the party president's birthday.
Sheikh Hasina, the eldest child of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on September 28 in 1947.
Highlighting the life and achievements of Sheikh Hasina, AL and its different organs will celebrate the day through various
   programmes. Milad and Doa Mahfils will be held in different parts of the country including the capital expecting her longevity and good health.
It is told and believed that Hasina is driving the nation towards prosperity following the footsteps of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Various programmes including discussions, Doa Mahfils, special prayers and photo exhibitions will be observed following the proper health guidelines due to the Covid-19.
AL will arrange a discussion as part of the central programme at Krishibid Institution of Bangladesh (KIB) Auditorium in the capital at 3:00pm.
AL Presidium Member and Deputy Leader of the Jatiya Sangsad Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury will chair the discussion programme while several party leaders will participate and speak on the occasion.
Doa mahfil will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and other mosques in the country after Johr prayers, seeking good health and long life of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Meanwhile, special prayers will be held at International Buddhist Monastery (Merul Badda) at 9 am, Christian Association Bangladesh (CAB), Mirpur Baptist Church at 10 am, Jakmala Rani Church at Tejgaon at 6 am and Dhakeshwari Temple at 11:00am on the day.
On the occasion, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday urged all partymen including leaders, activists, supporters and well-wishers of all levels, social and cultural organisations for holding milad and doa mahfils in all mosques and special prayers at all religious places.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police arrests 7 suspected rapists of Chakma girl 
Govt clears path for O and A Level exams to run on schedule
32 more die, 1,275 new C-19 cases detected
HC order to compensate victims’ families rarely executed
Dhaka-Delhi JCC meeting tomorrow
coronavirus update bangladesh
Dhaka urges KSA to increase flights for expatriate workers
Two involved in rape of housewife remanded


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft