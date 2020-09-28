MC College rape: Prime suspect held





Amullo Bhushon Chowdhury, Assistant Commissioner (prosecution) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police said she appeared before Metropolitan Magistrate Court No-3 around 1:30pm and gave her statement to Judge Sharmin Khanom Mila.

Earlier, Shah Paran Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Indranil Bhattachary, also the Investigation Officer of the case, took the housewife to court at about 1:30pm from the One-Stop Crisis Centre of MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

A group of youths tied the victim's husband and

raped the woman at the college hostel on Friday night. Police rescued them around 10:30pm.

The accused were said to be activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling Awami League. The victim's husband filed a case with Shah Paran Police Station in the early hours of Saturday.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two men, including Chhatra League activist Saifur Rahman, the main suspect in the case over the rape of a newly-married woman at MC College in Sylhet.

Md Farid Uddin, Superintendent of Police, said detective police arrested another suspect in the case, Arjun Lashkar, from Madhabpur Upazila of in Habiganj early Sunday.

Meanwhile, Saifur was apprehended from Chhatak in Sunamganj, according to Shah Paran Police OC Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury. Efforts are on to nab the other suspects in the case, he added.

The incident took place on the night of September 25 when the woman along her husband went for a stroll around the college campus at Tilagarh in the city.

Jyotirmoy Sarker, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police said a group of six to seven perpetrators dragged her into the dormitory and allegedly raped her when her husband went outside for a smoke.

The culprits also beat the man up when he confronted them, Jyotirmoy added. Police rescued the couple from the dormitory around 10:30 pm and admitted the woman to the One-Stop Crisis Centre of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital.

The husband subsequently filed the case against Saifur and eight others with Shah Paran Police Station.

The others whose names appeared in the initial investigation are Shah Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Mahfuzur Rahman Masum, Rajan Ahmed, 'Robiul' and Tarek Ahmad.

Tarek and Robiul are BCL activists from outside the college while the rest are students of the MC College. Saifur Rahman was arrested from Chhatak in Sunamganj district and accused No. 4 Arjun Laskar was arrested from Madhabpur in Habiganj district early Sunday morning. Police said the accused were trying to escape to India through border areas.















