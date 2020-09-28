Video
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:28 AM
Lawmakers plant saplings on National Parliament premises

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A number of lawmakers of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on Sunday planted saplings on the parliament premises on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The lawmakers are State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman, Md. Akhteruzzaman, A.M. Naimur Rahman and Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, said a press release.
Marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, this programme is being implemented on the parliament premises as a target has been set to plant some 350-500 saplings in the Sangsad Bhaban area on the Mujib Year.
All the members of parliament (MPs), in phases, will join the programme to plant saplings on the Sangsad Bhaban premises.   -BSS



