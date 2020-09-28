CU’s former VC dies of C-19 infection



CHATTOGRAM, Sept 27: Professor AJM Nuruddin Chowdhury, former Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University (CU), died of coronavirus infection at a hospital in Dhaka on Saturday. He was 70.Prof Nuruddin breathed his last at 8:00pm at United Hospital while undergoing treatment at its intensive care unit (ICU).Prof Nuruddin, also former chairman of CU's Marketing Department, had been suffering from coronavirus infection for the last few days, said Prof SM Salamat Ullah Bhuiyan, dean of the Business Administration Faculty of the university.Prof Nuruddin left behind wife, one son, two daughters and a host of relatives to mourn his death.Prof Nuruddin had served as CU's Vice Chancellor from February 2002 to February 2006.