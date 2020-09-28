HC adjourns writ petition till Oct 6





The bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali came up with the order after hearing of two separate time petitions filed by both the state and the petitioner.

Lawyer Sakib Mahbub stood for the petition and Additional Attorney General Murad Reza for the state.

Sakib said that DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is scheduled to sit in a meeting with the petitioners and other stakeholders on Tuesday to settle the issue.

"That is why we, the both parties, filed time petitions today. The court granted the petitions and fixed October 6 for the hearing," he said.

Actress Jaya Ahsan, Avoyaronno, and Peoples for Animal Welfare filed the writ petition on September 17.

The writ petition also sought a HC rule seeking explanation why the DSCC's decision should not be declared illegal, he said.









Secretaries to the Department of Livestock Services, Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Law Ministry and DSCC were made respondents, Mahmud said.





A writ petition seeking cancellation of Dhaka South City Corporation's (DSCC) decision to relocate stray dogs to Matuail was adjourned until Oct 6 by the High Court on Sunday.The bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali came up with the order after hearing of two separate time petitions filed by both the state and the petitioner.Lawyer Sakib Mahbub stood for the petition and Additional Attorney General Murad Reza for the state.Sakib said that DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is scheduled to sit in a meeting with the petitioners and other stakeholders on Tuesday to settle the issue."That is why we, the both parties, filed time petitions today. The court granted the petitions and fixed October 6 for the hearing," he said.Actress Jaya Ahsan, Avoyaronno, and Peoples for Animal Welfare filed the writ petition on September 17.The writ petition also sought a HC rule seeking explanation why the DSCC's decision should not be declared illegal, he said.Secretaries to the Department of Livestock Services, Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Law Ministry and DSCC were made respondents, Mahmud said.