Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:27 AM
latest
Home City News

15,000ha cropland flooded in Kurigram

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

KURIGRAM, Sept 27: About 15,000 hectares of cropland has gone under water in nine upazilas of Kurigram during the fifth phase flooding triggered by onrush of upstream water and heavy downpours.
The amount of damage incurred by farmers was not immediately clear.
A large-scale destruction of crops could potentially cause a shortage in the local market and trigger price hike.
"Damage to crops could increase further," said Shamsuddin Mia, the acting deputy director of Kurigram Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).
He said it would take them about a week to estimate the loss. "A total of 15,000 hectares of cropland containing Ropa Aman, peanuts, vegetables, among others, went under water in the district," Mia said.
60,000 people marooned: Meanwhile, road communication has been snapped in many parts of Kurigram.
A number of char areas including Kurigram Sadar upazila, Rajarhat upazila, Phulbari upazila and Ulipur upazilas were flooded, marooning 60,000 people. In some places, people took shelter on high roads and embankment with their livestock.
Besides, a number of houses were washed away by the strong current of Dharla River while erosion took a serious turn in many areas, putting houses, educational institutions, roads and flood protection dam at risk.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lawmakers plant saplings on National Parliament premises
BGB destroying a large quantity of seized drugs
CU’s former VC dies of C-19 infection
HC adjourns writ petition till Oct 6
15,000ha cropland flooded in Kurigram
Transforming agriculture: Bangladesh moving towards high-value crops
‘Amend law to end big tobacco’s ill moves and CSR manipulation'
Different units of textile and garment workers form a human chain


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft