15,000ha cropland flooded in Kurigram





The amount of damage incurred by farmers was not immediately clear.

A large-scale destruction of crops could potentially cause a shortage in the local market and trigger price hike.

"Damage to crops could increase further," said Shamsuddin Mia, the acting deputy director of Kurigram Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).

He said it would take them about a week to estimate the loss. "A total of 15,000 hectares of cropland containing Ropa Aman, peanuts, vegetables, among others, went under water in the district," Mia said.

60,000 people marooned: Meanwhile, road communication has been snapped in many parts of Kurigram.

A number of char areas including Kurigram Sadar upazila, Rajarhat upazila, Phulbari upazila and Ulipur upazilas were flooded, marooning 60,000 people. In some places, people took shelter on high roads and embankment with their livestock.

Besides, a number of houses were washed away by the strong current of Dharla River while erosion took a serious turn in many areas, putting houses, educational institutions, roads and flood protection dam at risk. -UNB

















