

Covid-19 death toll may reach two million



The number of cases worldwide has already soared past 32 million, with deaths approaching one million, the global economy devastated, and major cultural and sports events disrupted. The point, however, most political leaders are dealing with the crisis on a largely national basis, but the virus's society-dissolving effects do not recognize borders.



Similarities between an alien invasion and a hyper-contagious virus are striking - neither cares one about the distinctions that human beings make among themselves and that continue to bother and burn us. That said - as citizens of a single planet we must come across the barriers of nationality, ethnicity, race, religion and political systems. It is sad to follow, how extreme form of nationalism and populism creed have bitterly divided the world even in the midst of a global pandemic. Rational leaderships must work together, not allow fringe invectives to erode the capacity to fight a common enemy.



In most crisis situations, there is almost always widespread panic; however, the only thing the world needs to survive, on one of the biggest disasters it has ever seen is compassionate leadership and collective efforts. World leaders must keep in mind that the ongoing pandemic is a global challenge and that is why no individual country or region should have to face this crisis alone. Every corner of the globe is interconnected these days and therefore, individual countries are unable to survive in isolation. This begs the questions, what should the world leaders do now and how?



With the second wave of the virus to attack many countries, it is time to pull out from the 'vaccine race' while concentrate more on sincere joint efforts. Many governments have rolled out stimulus packages in an attempt to revive their economy but the global economy is hugely inclusive and interdependent, a collective effort is required here as well.











Both private and public medical research institutes across the planet are currently making individual efforts to secure a vaccine but instead, they should all pool their resources to expedite the process. Obviously, businesses should do their part as well by providing logistical support for the research. Once the vaccine is developed, the next immediate task would be to produce nearly seven-and-a-half million vials to inoculate the global population.



Are we all prepared to deter Covid-19 fatality rates, reaching a staggering two million worldwide? As a million death toll looms large that has surged around the planet, WHO (World Health Organisation) has voiced apprehension for a million more, unless countries and individuals do not come together to tackle the health crisis.