



The severity of Covid-19 infection has not lessened. Yet the normal bustle of public life does not stop. Most people do not follow the prescribed health rules. Hardly maintain the hygiene. Crowds of people of all ages, from children, are constantly growing in hat-bazaars, shopping malls, public transport and recreation centers without social distance. The same picture is everywhere in cities and villages. People do not fear anything. Coronavirus has become a joke to them.



But we should fear again. Winter is coming. Health specialists suggested that infection rate will increase in the winter. The second wave of Covid-19 has already started in several western countries. The UK is one of them. Honorable Prime Minister also spoke about advance preparations. But if we are not restrained, it will be difficult to cope with the next wave of corona. In this case, even if the lockdown is not given, the government must take timely steps to control the free movement or to strictly follow the hygiene rules in all cases.











Moreover, we have not found any appropriate vaccine. It has been stated by the expert that the death toll may reach to two million before everyone can afford an appropriate vaccine. So, we must be careful to save ourselves.

Abu Faruk

