

When to stop rape epidemic?



Rape has spread in our society in the form of an epidemic. Women and children are being raped on a daily basis somewhere in the country. Murders are also committed after rape. Few of these appear in the electronic and print media and many remain unknown. When one or two incidents come up in the media, we talk about twice or thrice. Then everyone gets busy again. How can we get the remedy then? Where will we find the vaccine to resist the spreading of such disease? The answers are unknown.



She clothes provocatively; she must be in the wrong place; she is too exposed; she must be at home; she must not be in outdoor by herself; she provokes the man; men are men; she must be guilty and the list of denunciations goes on. How can weoverlookhuman in a woman? They too have their visions, ambitions, feelings, ideals and self-esteem.

According to researchers, there is a growing superstition behind childabuse. Even at this age, many people believe that mating with children or virgins cures sexually transmitted diseases. How ridiculous is this! If it were a pandemic like Covid-19, it would receive serious consideration and also the funding to address itfrom the governments and the autonomous donors.



Surprisingly, the rapists did not restrain themselves even on the day of the holy Eid al-Adha. A young woman was gang-raped on her wayhome from the hospital in Patuakhali. There are many cases of rape that are never published. Studies have shown that unpublished rapes are many times higher than the published ones.



Rape is on the rise amongst the youth today due to the exposure of adult sites on the internet,unclothed posters on the sidewalk, provocative illicit book trade with erotic pictures on the cover page, magazines, films, and nowadays' adult web series. These are also the cause of continuous rape incidences. Drug addiction destroys people's normal sense of self, which is another reason for rape.



Some pseudo-intellectuals even blame girls' short attires for being raped. Women's clothing is not a major problem. The perverted mindset of men is chiefly responsible. Why don't the men cover up their eyes with the cover of shame? Why do they look at the woman with a pair of lustful devouring eyes?



If women's clothing is the core problem, then why are children being raped? There should have no problem with children's clothing. Even if they remain unclothed, the men must not be titillated.Where is that tender affection lost? Why is this beastly lust superseding the human affection? How can the human be such a pedophilic beast?

The rapist is no longer just someone far away. Many nearest and dearest ones are also engaging themselves in this misdeed. As a result, classmates, friends, colleagues, drivers and assistants, leaders and workers of different groups, teachers, doctors, brothers-in-law and many more are making the list longer and longer.Some incidents are more inhumane such as brutal murder after rape, rape of daughter in front of parents, rape of mother and daughter together or rape of wife in front of husband etc.



To check them, the 'Prevention of Violence against Women and Children Act-2000' (Amendment-2003) has been enacted, which provides for life imprisonment (especially death penalty) and fine for rape. In order to protect the rights of women, 'Article 26' of the Constitution has given importance to the issue of equal rights of men and women in all spheres of state and public life, including giving priority to women in special cases.



The 'National Women's Development Policy-2011' has been formulated in the light of the Constitution and the UN CEDAW Charter. Even after all these, this epidemic called rape is still in its brutal action.



I want effective and strict measures to prevent rape. The trial of the rapist must be very quick and exemplary so that the sinner must think a hundred times before committing sucha sin. The selling of adult magazines and books must be stopped. Rape is not just a disorder.It is a great curse for the country and the world. The nation must be saved from the black chapter of this curse. And that responsibility is mine, yours and everyone's. With the joint efforts of all, our society can be saved from thatinstinctual pandemic called rape.

The writer is a Lecturer in

the Department of English and Modern Languages at IUBAT International University of Business Agriculture and Technology



















