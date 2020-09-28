

Dogs and the debate on social media

In Dhaka, there are a million dogs, but they are scattered without owners; living the undisciplined life. Shockingly, in the country, around 100 people die in dog bites every year, more than 3,00,000 people get harmed, approximately 60,000 people get injured only in the capital. Therefore, welcoming the announcement of extermination or relocation of 30,000 from 60,000 stray dogs, the city dwellers formed a human chain necessitating the immediate action.



On the other hand, many organisations, including Care for Paws, Obhoyaranno, Stella, PAW Foundation, We Are Nature, Ekbelar Khabar Boba Pranider Jonno, etc have started protesting about the decision. Other animal lovers are protesting on social media and saying that removing dogs anyhow is illogical, and it is the ultimate violation of animal rights. It is not possible to maintain the balance of the environment by eliminating dogs. Dogs have a role to play in waste management. So, killing or removing dogs can never be a human decision.



Therefore, the problem becomes intense when the situation and reality are different in Bangladesh. In western countries, it's normal to have dogs as pets as the essential benefits of dogs get ensured besides all the necessary amenities of the people. If anyone wants to keep a dog in America, they need to get a license. They have been practising for a thousand years. In an article published by the Oxford University Press, 'Dog Behaviour, Evolution, and Cognition' (2007), it was mentioned that dogs came to America around 9000 years ago, after crossing from Siberia to Alaska. Since then, dogs are becoming popular and an essential part of their life day by day.



Their dogs get vaccinated; there are separate health insurance and specialised hospitals for dogs with healthy foods. After maintaining all these things, they can have the luxury of a dog. It's challenging to find a single stray dog there. As a result, millions of people don't get bitten by dogs; hundreds of people do not die from dog bites.



Let me give an example of how they care about a dog. When I stayed in the USA, my host family had an obedient dog. Later, she became my favourite after a short stay, because the dog listened to the owners and never irritated anyone.



Kailua was a red border collie. Most in her breed are black with the white markings. They are a herding dock -- popular with sheep and cattle ranchers, because of their ability to move livestock. They are brilliant and always seem to look for a "job" -- something to do; thus, they will often stare at people and tilt their head in question. They are also easy to train, and this is why she liked to chase balls and return them. They have a lot of energy, so this is the right way a human can give them exercise before the human tires out. Kailua also responded to whistles. She was an excellent companion hiking the trails around Bozeman. She lived to be 16 years old, which is a good life for a dog.



That family knew about the dog in detail. I met the family again in 2018, after a four years long gap; still, they were talking about Kailua; that lovely dog I am missing right now. When I went there for the second time, I met another family, and they had a sweet dog too. At the first discussion with the husband and wife, they mentioned that they are three members in the family, so I was curious about the third member. Later, I came to know that it was nobody else but the dog.



But here in Dhaka, the scenario is entirely different. People who walk on the road might get attacked by dogs at any time. If people are using private cars, they will not understand this because dogs never bite inside the car. So, a large number of dogs have become a predicament for ordinary people, and it becomes dangerous when they bite because getting treatment after this is very tough.

According to the a national Daily, the injection has to be bought from a government hospital for BDT 1,500. However, each drug store in Mohakhali sells this vaccine from BDT 3000 to 6000. Most people buy this vaccine from outside the hospital because there is always a shortage in the government hospital. So, 3,00,000 people getting bitten by dogs every year is a serious matter.



Finally, if we want to keep all the stray dogs inside the town, we need to create a proper shelter and systematically settle them. We need to take the initiative through the infertility process where the reproduction can be balanced, maintained and controlled. Last but not least, for the welfare of dogs, health insurance or specialised hospitals must be built. Considering all these, are we ready to keep stray dogs in the capital now?

The writer was a chaperone for the International Writing Program (BTL2020) at the University of

