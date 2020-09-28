Video
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatches police arms in Gazipur

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Sept 27: Customer of a recruiting private agency reportedly held two officials hostage in his house in Sreepur Upazila of the district for paying Tk 5 lakh, after inviting them on Friday night.
However, two policemen and an Ansar member were injured and their arms and bullet snatched when they attempted to rescue the officials from the hostage situation.
Victim Abul Hossain Rony, marketing officer of Rakha International in Dhaka, said they took Tk 2.6 lakh from Ismail Hossain and Shahdat Hossain, residents of Noagaon area in the upazila, in the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic period to send them in Dubai. But all process of sending them abroad halted due to the lockdown imposed in the country, he added.
"We sent Tk 50,000 through bKash as Ismail wanted to return back his deposited money in April," said Rony.
"On September 15, Ismail invited me in his house to discuss sending more other people abroad.  He confined me and my friend Md Faisal Ahmed in a room in the afternoon on Thursday and took a sign on stamp paper forcefully with condition to pay Tk 5 lakh," he added.




Rony's another friend Faisal along with Omar Bepari, Md Kalam and Masum reached the house on Friday after receiving phone call from him. But Ismail and his supporters started beating them as they did not bring the demanded money.
Masum who was standing outside of the house informed the matter to police after calling on national emergency number 999.
"Supporters of Ismail attacked Sub-Inspector Md Rafiqul Islam, Constable Khurshed Alama and an Ansar member and snatched their arms when they reached the house at around 9pm. Later, additional police was sent there, and they rescued the officials and others," said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sreepur Police Station (PS) Khandaker Imam Hasan.
Police have arrested five people in this connection and two separate cases have been filed with the PS over the matter, the OC added.



