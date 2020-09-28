Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:26 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Omar Faruq Badsha

NOAKHALI: Begumganj Upazila Chairman Omar Faruq Badsha died of brain stroke on the way to Dhaka on Sunday noon. He was 59.
He was the former organising secretary of the upazila unit Awami League and son of former lawmaker late Nurul Haque. The family sources said he fell sick at around 10am.
Later, he was taken to Life Care Hospital in Chowmuhani Bazar where the on-duty doctors referred him to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.
He died in Cumilla while on the way to Dhaka at around 2pm.
Omar Faruq Badshah was the father of two children.
Jamena Begum
DUMURIA, KHULNA: Jamena Begum, mother of Dumuria Press Club Member Abdul Mazid, died of incurable disease at her house in the upazila of the district about 5am on Saturday. She was 55.




Her namaz-e-janaja was held on Arashnagar Sheikh Para Jame Mosque Eidgah ground in the upazila about 11:30am.
She left one son, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn her death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatches police arms in Gazipur
BRU accorded a reception to Journalist Anisur Rahman
Obituary
Violence against women protested
Teenager tortured at Ukhiya
AL leader’s wife arrested for torturing domestic help
World Tourism Day observed
Book on Chalan Beel unveiled in Natore


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft