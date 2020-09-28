



He was the former organising secretary of the upazila unit Awami League and son of former lawmaker late Nurul Haque. The family sources said he fell sick at around 10am.

Later, he was taken to Life Care Hospital in Chowmuhani Bazar where the on-duty doctors referred him to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

He died in Cumilla while on the way to Dhaka at around 2pm.

Omar Faruq Badshah was the father of two children.

Jamena Begum

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Jamena Begum, mother of Dumuria Press Club Member Abdul Mazid, died of incurable disease at her house in the upazila of the district about 5am on Saturday. She was 55.









Her namaz-e-janaja was held on Arashnagar Sheikh Para Jame Mosque Eidgah ground in the upazila about 11:30am.

She left one son, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn her death.



