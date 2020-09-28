Violence against women protested

PIROJPUR, Sept 27: District unit of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, formed a human chain on Town Club Road on Sunday, protesting countrywide surge of violence against women.

President of the organisation Monika Mondal chaired the programme.

Among others, Law Secretary of the organisation and Pirojpur Municipality Panel Mayor Minara Begum, Organising Secretary Khaleda Akhter Hena, Information Research Secretary Makul Khanum, District General Secretary (GS) of Bangladesh Chhatra Union Emon Chowdhury, District GS of Bangladesh Uddichi Shilpi Goshthi Khalid Abu, development activist Rafiqual Islam Panna, and Journalist Ziaul Ahsan expressed solidarity with the programme.



